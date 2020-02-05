Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Bloomington say a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.
According to Bloomington police, officers responded at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to the report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian at the intersection of 98th Street West and Grand Avenue.
The vehicle, driven by a 56-year-old Shakopee resident, was traveling eastbound on 98th Street when it struck an adult male. Police say the pedestrian was crossing against the signal when he was struck.
The pedestrian, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.
The investigation is ongoing.
