MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in St. Cloud Tuesday evening.
According to the St. Cloud Police Department, the robbery happened on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue South just after 7 p.m.
Police said that the victim was walking through a parking lot when a vehicle pulled up next to him.
There were three or four suspects in the vehicle. One exited the vehicle, approached and pointed a handgun at the victim. The suspect grabbed the victim’s headphones and all suspects fled.
The victim was not injured and did not require medical attention.
The suspects are described as being between 18 and 24 years old and wearing dark clothes. They fled the scene in a vehicle described as a dark colored Ford Fusion with black rims, according to police.
This is an active investigation and police are asking for the public’s help regarding the incident.
If anyone has any information they are urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org
