MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office say they have found 16-year-old Jose Huerta-Aviles Wednesday, after he was reported missing on Jan. 8 in central Minnesota.
Authorities say that Huerta-Aviles was found unharmed at a residence near New London, Minnesota around 11 a.m. by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office thanked those who called in with possible tips and the other agencies that assisted in this investigation.
