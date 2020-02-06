Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It can happen pretty easily in the winter: a bad hair day. Between hats, wind and snow it can get pretty dire.
A new survey shows that the average American says they have 95 bad hair days a year.
All but one in five say they have stayed home instead of leaving the house over bad hair, and one-third of those surveyed actually called in sick over a bad hair day.
Furthermore, half of those polled cancelled a date over hair issues.
The most common hair “ailments” were thin and lifeless-looking hair, followed by strange cowlicks.
In all, 2,000 Americans were polled to arrive at these findings.
