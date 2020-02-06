MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 39-year-old man.
Police say Jonathan Joseph Erickson hasn’t been seen since the early morning hours of Monday, February 3. According to a news release, he is in need of medications.
Erickson was last seen near the Bohemian Flat Parks, wearing a blue/gray jacket, blue jeans and brown hiking boots. He’s a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 180 pounds.
He might be wearing glasses and be unshaven.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Sgt. Scott Downing of the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-673-5588. Tips may also be given to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or electronically here.
If a tip in this case leads to an arrest and conviction, tipsters may be eligible for a financial reward.
You must log in to post a comment.