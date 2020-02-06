IOWA CAUCUSES:Buttigieg and Sanders nearly tied with virtually all results reported.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Bohemian Flats, Jonathan Erickson, Minneapolis Police Department, Missing Man


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 39-year-old man.

Police say Jonathan Joseph Erickson hasn’t been seen since the early morning hours of Monday, February 3. According to a news release, he is in need of medications.

Erickson was last seen near the Bohemian Flat Parks, wearing a blue/gray jacket, blue jeans and brown hiking boots. He’s a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

(credit: Minneapolis Police)

He might be wearing glasses and be unshaven.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Sgt. Scott Downing of the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-673-5588. Tips may also be given to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or electronically here.

If a tip in this case leads to an arrest and conviction, tipsters may be eligible for a financial reward.

Comments