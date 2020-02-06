



A fourth person has been formally charged in connection to the death of a Minneapolis realtor on New Year’s Eve.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Shante Cheriece Davis with one count of aiding an offender and being an accomplice to a crime after the fact, in the shooting death of Monique Baugh.

Baugh was found shot dead in a north Minneapolis alley. She’d been abducted in a moving van after being lured to show a house in Maple Grove. Investigators say the abductors then used Baugh’s house key to enter her Minneapolis home and shoot her boyfriend, while their two young daughters were in the house. The boyfriend survived the shooting.

Shante Davis was arrested in the early morning hours of Wednesday. Two men and a woman already face charges in the murder. Documents from the police department’s investigation reveal that a significant amount of planning went into the homicide.

Cedric Berry, 41, was charged earlier this month with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and kidnapping.

Berry Davis, 40, of Brooklyn Park was charged with one count of second-degree murder and kidnapping. Berry’s location is currently unknown, but law enforcement believes he has fled the state.

Elsa Segura, 28, of Fridley was charged in Hennepin County court with one count of kidnapping.

According to police records, cell phone towers show that the phones of Shante Davis and Cedric Berry were in close proximity and close contact throughout the days surrounding Baugh’s murder.

The charges have not specified a motive for the murder, but search warrant affidavits tied Baugh’s killing to a suspected drug rivalry between her boyfriend and Berry.

The case remains an open and active investigation.