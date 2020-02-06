Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves, who are in the middle of a double-digit losing streak, have agreed to a trade with the Golden State Warriors involving Andrew Wiggins, according to CBS Sports.
In exchange, the Timberwolves would add to their roster D’Angelo Russell.
According to sources, the Warriors will also trade Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman. Golden State will also pick up a 2021 first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, CBS Sports reported.
