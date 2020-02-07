Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources caught one of their bald eagles laying an egg for the first time in two years on their EagleCam Thursday.
The DNR says that eagles typically lay between one and three eggs, that are laid between one and four days apart.
The 24-hour live stream of the DNR EagleCam caught the arrival of the eagle egg around 3:47 p.m.
The Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program posted a video on their Facebook page capturing the moment.
Credit: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program
