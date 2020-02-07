IOWA CAUCUSES:Buttigieg and Sanders nearly tied with virtually all results reported.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is asking the federal government for nearly $80 million.

MnDOT wants the money to fund three highway projects.

First, $50 million to expand Highway 14 to four lanes between New Ulm and Nicollet.

Second, $15 million for the Highway 10 Rum River bridge replacement.

Third, nearly $13.5-million to replace and reconstruct ramps and bridges at the I-90-US 52 interchange.

The United States Department of Transportation is expected to grant $900 million to infrastructure projects all across the nation this year.

