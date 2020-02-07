Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is asking the federal government for nearly $80 million.
MnDOT wants the money to fund three highway projects.
First, $50 million to expand Highway 14 to four lanes between New Ulm and Nicollet.
Second, $15 million for the Highway 10 Rum River bridge replacement.
Third, nearly $13.5-million to replace and reconstruct ramps and bridges at the I-90-US 52 interchange.
The United States Department of Transportation is expected to grant $900 million to infrastructure projects all across the nation this year.
