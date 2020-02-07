MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Over 1,800 union healthcare workers say they will strike on Feb. 19 if no agreement is made with HealthPartners.
The vote comes after five days of bargaining with HealthPartners; the main disagreement involves changes to the workers’ healthcare plan. Under a new contract, which started Feb. 1, SEIU Healthcare Minnesota workers would be required to pay more for their healthcare plans and premiums.
The healthcare union says the strike will last seven days.
SEIU Healthcare Minnesota is comprised of caregivers other than doctors, including RNs, dental hygienists, LPNs, CMAs, midwives, lab techs, and physicians assistants. They work in 30 HealthPartners clinics across the Twin Cities.
Last year, the Star Tribune reported that HealthPartners CEO Andrea Walsh received over $2 million in pay last year, while the company earned a record-breaking $7 billion in revenue.
“We proposed modest changes to their health plan that would support better health and encourage our colleagues to get care in high-quality, more affordable settings,” HealthPartners said in a statement. “We believe that this is a fair and reasonable proposal, especially given the financial headwinds facing the health care industry.”
