Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 45-year-old man who failed to return to jail from work release Saturday in northwestern Wisconsin.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 45-year-old man who failed to return to jail from work release Saturday in northwestern Wisconsin.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says Gerald Jackson was in Barron County Jail for felony child support and was granted work release.
He was scheduled to be released on Feb. 29.
Jackson was last seen wearing a black hat, orange t-shirt, a black long sleeve shirt, camouflage pants and black shoes.
If you have any information about Jackson’s whereabouts, please call 911.
You must log in to post a comment.