MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is preparing for the next incoming snow event.

“We are paying close attention to the weather because we know that this might shift a little bit as it comes in, but it is looking like we are going to see significant snow, it’s going to be a prolonged event, so we are planning to hit the roads as soon as that snow starts to fall. We will pretreat some of the bridges, slicker areas to just get ahead of the game, and we will stay on the roads, plowing off that snow, until all roads are back in the clear,” MnDOT’s Anne Meyer said.

“Sunday looks like it’s going to be pretty slick out there, and I know drivers have had kind of a break of the winter weather so far. We are just reminding folks to slow down, give them extra time to travel. And if you see it’s snowing, check those road conditions before you head out so you know what you are getting into before you get behind the wheel,” Meyer continued.

From St. Cloud south, MnDOT’s plows will all be ready to head out as soon as it starts snowing. In the Twin Cities Metro, that’s about 240 plows.

The timing of this storm might help those plow drivers out.

“Having [the snow] come in overnight, we don’t have as much traffic out there, so our plow drivers will probably get ahead of the storm a little bit easier, but this is a prolonged event,” Meyer said.