MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 36-year-old man had to be rescued from Rice Lake Saturday after his snowmobile went through the ice, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities responded just after 11:30 a.m. after receiving a report of someone in the water near the south side of Rice Lake near Rock-Rice Road.
Upon arrival, officials say the victim had already been pulled from the water by individuals passing by on snowmobiles.
According to the sheriff’s office, the driver was traveling southbound on Rice Lake when he approached open water. The man told tried to avoid the area but said his snowmobile skidded and broke through thin ice.
Officials say individuals passing used a tow strap to pull him from the water.
The driver was transported to Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital due to hypothermia.
The incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.