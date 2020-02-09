CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Power Outage, Xcel Energy


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 7,000 customers have been affected by a large power outage in parts of Edina Sunday afternoon, according to Xcel Energy.

The outage is also reportedly impacting the Galleria Edina.

Crews are working to solve the problem now. According to a spokesperson for Xcel Energy, they hope to have power restored by 2:15 p.m.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Comments