MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 7,000 customers have been affected by a large power outage in parts of Edina Sunday afternoon, according to Xcel Energy.
We are aware of a large outage affecting 7564 customers. We will restore service as quickly as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience.
— Xcel Energy MN (@XcelEnergyMN) February 9, 2020
The outage is also reportedly impacting the Galleria Edina.
Crews are working to solve the problem now. According to a spokesperson for Xcel Energy, they hope to have power restored by 2:15 p.m.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
