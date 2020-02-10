MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was exactly a year ago that Senator Amy Klobuchar announced her candidacy on a snowy February afternoon near the Stone Arch Bridge. The past 72 hours have been the best of the entire year for her — but the question is will that be enough for her.

“We have a newcomer in the White House… I think having some experience is a good thing,” Klobuchar said at Friday’s debate in New Hampshire.

Her debate performance has drawn widespread praise. In 48 hours, donors contributed $3 million to her campaign, and two polls taken since the debate show her surging.

“I woke up this morning and found out not in one poll but in two, including the Boston Globe, we are now number three in this state,” Klobuchar said.

It’s been exactly one year since supporters turned out by the thousands in Minneapolis for her Presidential kick off announcement in a snowstorm. In the year since she has gotten further than better known candidates who have been forced to drop out.

She poured resources and time into Iowa and finished fifth – another fifth in New Hampshire could spell trouble.

“She is at a really critical juncture here,” Professor David Schultz said. “Let’s say she were to come in fifth behind the other four runners. That I can say probably ends her campaign.”

The next two contests are the February 22 Nevada caucuses and the February 29 South Carolina primary. Two states where Klobuchar has far less organization. In South Carolina at least 60% of democratic voters are African-American, a group she has struggled with.

“Klobuchar registers almost nowhere with people of color, so that is going to be her challenge,” Schultz said.

Whatever her finish in New Hampshire – Senator Klobuchar will almost certainly be in the race through Super Tuesday, which is March 3, when 14 states including Minnesota have contests. On Super Tuesday 34% of the overall delegates to the convention will be chosen.