MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Good news for dog lovers in Chanhassen: Minnewashta Regional Park’s off-leash dog area will remain open after excess waste nearly pushed park officials to close the park.
Last week, Carver County Parks and Recreation put up a notice in the park saying the area needed to be cleaned up by Monday or they will close it down.
The parks department scheduled two community clean up days Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. But many people started the clean up early because of Sunday’s expected snow.
Carver County Parks announced Monday that the park will remain open and thanked “everyone who turned out throughout the week to return the facility to a sanitary, pleasant and safe condition.”
Officials reminded everyone using County Regional Parks that it’s the law to pick up after your pet.
