MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two new national polls Show Sen. Amy Klobuchar holding third place ahead of the closely contested New Hampshire primary.

Emerson College released their newest poll Sunday; Klobuchar holds 14% of the votes behind Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, who have 30% and 23% respectively.

Similarly, in the Suffolk University poll Klobuchar has 13.6% of the vote. Sanders leads with 26.6% followed by Buttigieg with 19.4%.

After the Iowa caucus failed to announce a clear winner, Democrats are focusing their energy towards Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.

