MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman will not pursue criminal charges in the death of Brian Quinones, the 30-year-old man shot by Richfield and Edina police last September.
“Our office received hours of video evidence from the Richfield and Edina police squad car cameras and from Mr. Quinones’ personal Facebook Live video,” Freeman said in a statement released Monday. “When Mr. Quinones left his car after leading police on a chase, he had a knife in his hand. Subsequently, he threatened several officers with the knife. Mr. Quinones refused police requests to stand down and refused to drop the knife.”
Quinones was shot and killed by police on the night of Sept. 7 in Richfield following a live-streamed vehicle pursuit that began in Edina. Officers say he confronted them with a knife after exiting the car.
RELATED: Community Questions Why Richfield Police Didn’t Use Taser On Brian Quinones
“Under Minnesota law, it is clear that Officers Pedersen, Schultz, Stariha, Carroll, and Wenande’s use of deadly force was necessary, proportional, and objectively reasonable in the face of the apparent threat of death or great bodily harm, and no criminal charges are warranted,” Freeman said.
You must log in to post a comment.