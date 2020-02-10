MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Fridley entrepreneur and former business owner announced Monday his candidacy for state senate.
Ross Meisner, who was born in Cloquet, is seeking DFL endorsement for Minnesota State Senate District 41, which serves Colombia Heights, Fridley, Hilltop, New Brighton, St. Anthony, and part of Spring Lake Park.
“I’m running for State Senate because I have the time, energy, and passion to represent the people in Columbia Heights, Fridley, Hilltop, New Brighton, Spring Lake Park and St. Anthony,” Meisner said. “I have always been active in politics and community issues, and I believe the residents of District 41 deserve a transparent and experienced leader to represent them.”
Meisner said he was encouraged to run by community leaders, including Fridely Mayor Scott Lund.
“Ross is a recognized leader in business strategy for the healthcare industry,” Lund said. “We need that kind of expertise in St. Paul, and I trust him to look out for the residents in our area.”
In a statement, Meisner listed the challenges he hopes to take on, including healthcare coverage, fully funded public education, sustainable economic growth, and a healthy environment.
Meisner, a managing director at Navigant Consulting, lives in Fridley with his two active teenagers. He first participated in the election process in 1984, becoming the youngest delegate to the 1984 DFL State Convention that endorsed Joan Growe for U.S. Senator.
DFL Caucus night is Tuesday, Feb. 25, with registration a 6:30 p.m. For more information on caucus location, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.