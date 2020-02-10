MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Deaths from alcoholism have risen significantly, particularly among women.
That’s according to a recent study from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
Researchers found deaths from alcohol more than doubled between 1999 and 2017,
“I think we do have an increase in isolation in society, social media and different things,” Dr. Jared Bostrom, executive director of Progress Valley based in Bloomington, said. “Technology…has risks of really isolating people.”
The study particularly showed the number of women dying from alcohol complications is rising much faster compared to men. Dr. Bostrom said women today are more likely to suffer from depression and anxiety, and more likely to be in caregiver roles, which can prevent them from seeking treatment.
Bostrom also said women are less likely to tell their doctor they’re struggling with alcohol. He said improving the statistics could start with others breaking the stigma.
“It’s very difficult to understand addiction or substance use disorder,” he said. “If you haven’t experienced it or seen it and that’s one of the challenges we face.”
The research did find that overall more men than women are still dying from complications from alcohol.
