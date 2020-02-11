Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota United F.C. announced today that midfielder Raheem Edwards will join the team after a trade with the Chicago Fire F.C. He’ll occupy an international roster spot.
Edwards was traded for defender Wyatt Omsberg – the former 15th overall pick.
“Raheem will be critical throughout the middle and end of our season with so many matches,” head coach Adrian Heath told the media.
Edwards originally hails from Canada. He spent the last two seasons with Chicago Fire – after beginning his career as a member of Toronto F.C.II in 2015.
“He knows the league well and he knows how to win, we saw that from him in his time in Toronto,” Heath added.
