MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As WCCO spends the week sharing a few things we love about Minnesota, reporter Christiane Cordero shows off an unsuspecting soccer dome off of Wayzata Boulevard in Long Lake.
Alchemy Sports Complex is owned by Donny Mark, a retired professional soccer player and the first friend Christiane made in Minnesota. Alchemy has a soccer club, and also holds camps, clinics, and various individual training opportunities for various types of athletes, soccer or otherwise.
Christiane first learned of Alchemy before visiting in 2018, while trying to get a pulse on the state’s soccer culture. She began by playing pickup, but it evolved into coaching young goalkeepers as a way to give back to the game.
Today, she trains three goalkeepers regularly, including Chloe Olson, who spends her free time working towards her goal of playing college soccer.
