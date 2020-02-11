CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Jeremias Krupich, Kameron Boudin, Otter Tail County Sheriff, Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who claims he suffered a serious brain injury during an arrest by an Otter Tail County sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal lawsuit over the incident.

Kameron Boudin is seeking $2 million in damages from the county and the deputy as a result of his arrest in December 2018.

Authorities had been looking for Boudin in connection with a bar fight and found him at his home in Parkers Prairie.

A local media outlet reports one deputy’s body camera showed Deputy Jeremias Krupich punching Boudin several times in the face while sitting on top of him.

Boudin says he had a series of surgeries after suffering the brain injury.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments