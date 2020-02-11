MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who claims he suffered a serious brain injury during an arrest by an Otter Tail County sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal lawsuit over the incident.
Kameron Boudin is seeking $2 million in damages from the county and the deputy as a result of his arrest in December 2018.
Authorities had been looking for Boudin in connection with a bar fight and found him at his home in Parkers Prairie.
A local media outlet reports one deputy’s body camera showed Deputy Jeremias Krupich punching Boudin several times in the face while sitting on top of him.
Boudin says he had a series of surgeries after suffering the brain injury.
