MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Chinese national is accused of human trafficking in the Twin Cities.
Miao Lin, 40, faces one count of engaging in sex trafficking, court documents filed this week in Ramsey County show.
According to a criminal complaint, police found Lin last Thursday at the Days Inn in St. Paul while investigating a prostitution operation.
Investigators say an online sex ad featuring Asian women listed the hotel’s University Avenue address. Police texted the number using an undercover phone, and set up a meeting time.
Police found Lin at the hotel carrying a bag filled with empty condom wrappers, the complaint states. Police spoke with two women, one of whom said a “bad person” was forcing her to be at the hotel.
After searching hotel rooms and Lin’s car, investigators found Lins’ Chinese passport and nearly $20,000 in cash in the women’s purses. Police also discovered that the meetings at the hotel were being set up off-site.
If convicted of the sex trafficking charge, Lin faces up to 15 years in prison.
