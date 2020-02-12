Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A home under construction on the shores of Lake Minnetonka broke out in a massive fire Wednesday evening in Wayzata.
The Wayzata Fire Department says they were alerted to the fire on the 2700 block of Gale Road at about 6:15 p.m. Crews arrived to find the structure fully engulfed.
Officials say the lack of hydrants in the area was the biggest issue in fighting the blaze, with all water having to be tanked in.
No one was in the structure when the fire broke out, and no one has been hurt.
The fire is still going as of late Wednesday evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
