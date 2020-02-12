Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found earlier this week in western Wisconsin.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and an ambulance responded Monday evening to a medical call at a home in Centuria, which is about 5 miles east from the Minnesota border.
Inside, first responders found the body of 75-year-old Louis Di Berardini.
His cause of death is under investigation. Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office says there is not believed to be any threat to the public.
The Wisconsin State Crime Lab is assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation.
