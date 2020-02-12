



Snow. Blizzard conditions. Flash freezing. Wind chills as frigid as 40 below. All of these are in the forecast Wednesday as a blast of arctic air descends on Minnesota.

The National Weather Service has issued a number of warnings and advisories across the state, making the weather alert map of Minnesota look something like a patchwork quilt for the next 24 hours.

A powerful cold front will bring a blast of strong winds, snow, and plummeting temps today! Prepare to encounter blowing snow with whiteout conditions likely in western MN. Thursday AM wind chills will be in the -25F to -45F range. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/pE48Mc7m2E — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 12, 2020

Chief among the alerts is a blizzard warning for southwestern Minnesota and several counties along the Dakota border. The warning is currently in effect and slated to last until 6 p.m.

Forecasters say the combination of light snow and gusts as strong as 40 mph will drastically reduce visibility, making travel hazardous. Moreover, as the day progresses, temperatures will plunge, with wind chill values dipping as low as 40 below in the evening hours.

Already, several schools in the area have cancelled or delayed classes for Wednesday. (To view the cancellations, click here). Moreover, the Minnesota State Patrol reported a number of road closures early Wednesday morning in northwestern and west-central Minnesota, as the system pushed into the state, creating whiteout conditions.

Limited visibility in WC & NW MN from high winds and blowing snow causing whiteout conditions. This Trooper was parked on the shoulder of Hwy9 north of Hwy10 this morning (2/12/20) before 7am. No travel advised in many of these areas https://t.co/UtVIO3kuBr pic.twitter.com/Pcx4KPIF3j — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) February 12, 2020

Much of central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, is under a winter weather advisory. A light snow system is expected to hit the metro area around noontime. While snow totals won’t likely be more than an inch, blowing snow will be an issue for drivers in the afternoon.

On the heels of the snow will be free-falling temperatures, affecting all of Minnesota. The sudden surge of arctic air threatens to flash freeze the freshly-melted snow on roadways. Drivers should beware of slippery surfaces, particularly in the evening hours.

Overnight, wind chill factors in much of central and eastern Minnesota will be as frigid as 30 below zero. In such cold, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in just minutes. Wind chill warnings and advisories for much of the state are slated to last until 10 a.m. Thursday.

The good news is that the arctic air won’t stick around long. Friday will be slightly warmer, with temperatures in the teens, while Saturday will bring a surge of warmth, with highs in the mid-30s.

The start of next week also looks to be mild, with a chance for snow/rain on Monday.

