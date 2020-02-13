MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fan favorite and former leader of the Minnesota Wild organization Jason Zucker is thanking fans after being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Zucker, 28, was traded to the Penguins on Monday for center Alex Galchenyuk, defenseman Calen Addison and a 2020 conditional first-round pick.
On Thursday, Zucker posted a “thank you” to the state of hockey.
Thank you, Minnesota!! pic.twitter.com/n29cSBY7Rd
— Jason Zucker (@Jason_Zucker16) February 13, 2020
“Minnesota will always be home. Minnesota is where I met my wife, watched Sophia grow up and welcomed Hendrix and Stella,” Zucker said. “We are grateful for the chance to share these experiences with Wild fans.”
The left wing was known for his generosity, donating over $160,000 to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. His challenge, Give 16, which encourages people to donate 16 dollars or 16 minutes of time, will also live on in Minnesota.
During his time with the Wild, Zucker tallied 132 goals, 111 assists and 243 points in 456 NHL games.
