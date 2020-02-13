MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans are known for long goodbyes, so it might not be too much of a surprise to learn that the most-googled relationship question in the state is: How to break up?
That’s according to CenturyLinkQuote, which looked at the Google search volume on relationship questions in each state to see what kind of love advice residents were searching for. Naturally, the results were published just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Like Minnesota, 10 other states’ most-googled relationship question was focused on how to end things, according to the study. These states include North Dakota, New York and Illinois.
In neighboring Wisconsin, things are apparently pretty serious. The most-googled question there is “How to propose?” That was also the top search in South Dakota.
Other popular top searches across the country include “Am I in love?” “How to kiss?” “How to get dates?” and “When to text back?”
Some states had unique searches. Residents in New Mexico, for instance, wanted to know: “What to do on a date?”
