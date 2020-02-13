Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota officer shot in the line of duty is getting support from fellow officers in uniform.
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources released a video in support of Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson.
The entire team from the Minnesota DNR Enforcement Division cheered for Matson and offered their best wishes.
“We just want to let you know we’re all thinking of you, we’re praying for you and each update we get on you brings us a lot of joy. From our family to yours, we want to say we’re all behind you and looking forward to you being back soon,” one officer said.
Matson was shot in the head early last month while responding to a call. He’s still in the hospital going through rehab, but his church posted just last week that Matson has started speaking again.
