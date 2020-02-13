MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 71-year-old Wisconsin woman was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning after getting out of her own on a highway after it got stuck in a snow drift.
The Barron County Sheriff’s office says it happened at about 5:19 a.m. near the Holiday Gas Station on Highway P, just north of Almena.
Victim Lolita Kohler was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 20-year-old woman from Turtle Lake was driving the vehicle that struck her.
Investigators says drifting snow and poor road conditions were factors in the crash.