MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two Twin Cities men are facing charges for an armed bank robbery in the north metro Tuesday morning in which they made off with more than $77,000.
Twenty-eight-year-old Davontay Mitchell, of Roseville, and 28-year-old Richard Tran, of Maplewood, are both charged with aggravated robbery, court documents filed in Anoka County show. Tran also faces an addition charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.
According to a criminal complaint, Mitchell robbed the U.S. Bank on Lake Drive in Lino Lakes, racking a pistol as he entered the building demanding money. Tran drove the getaway car.
A tracking device in the money quickly led officers to St. Paul, where they found the getaway car, in which there was a gun, $77,177 in cash, and handwritten directions to the bank.
After his arrest, Mitchell allegedly told investigators that he’d been planning the robbery for about a month, adding that it was “as easy as he thought it was going to be.”
Mitchel told police Tran agreed to help with the robbery about two weeks ago for a $10,000 cut of the money.
Investigators say Tran confirmed that he never stepped foot in the bank, adding “I regret everything” and “It was foolish.”
If convicted of the aggravated robbery charge, Mitchell and Tran face up to 20 years in prison.
