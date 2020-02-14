Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The United States Food and Drug Administration announced a recall Friday of a dog food brand that could contain salmonella.
The recall involves Aunt Jeni’s Home Made All-Natural Raw Turkey Dinner Dog Food. A sample collected from a Washington, D.C. store contained traces of the bacterial disease.
The FDA says dog owners who have the food should throw it out and sanitize any surfaces it touched. Click here for more information on the recall.
