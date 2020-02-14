MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Love was in the air as Hennepin County District Court judges married over 30 couples for free over the noon hour on Valentine’s Day.
The eighth-annual event consisted of 12 District Court judges performing 31 free marriage ceremonies at the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis.
“Wedding ceremonies on the 20th and 23rd floor bridges offered couples a more private setting with stunning panoramic views of Minneapolis City Hall and northeast Minneapolis beyond,” Judge William Koch said.
Our hearts! 💕 Today more than 30 couples said “I do” at the Government Center as @MNCourts judges performed free marriage ceremonies. And it was the best. #ValentinesDay2020 pic.twitter.com/4awgNuuCln
— Hennepin County MN (@Hennepin) February 14, 2020
A trio, Musica Ipsa Loquitor, featuring Judge Elizabeth Cutter, Kendra Brodin and Heidi Torvik, played on the Skyway level throughout the ceremonies.
“For the eighth year of this wonderful event, we wanted to try something new while still providing a unique and memorable experience for the couples and families who participate,” Koch said.
Presiding over the ceremonies were Judges Shereen Askalani, Ivy Bernhardson, Gina Brandt, TJ Conley, Todd Fellman, Michelle Hatcher, William Koch, Nelson Peralta, Kristin Siegesmund, Rachna Sullivan, Sarah West and Angela Willms.
