MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The Minneapolis City Council has approved the settlement with the family of 22-year-old Terrance Franklin, who was shot and killed by police seven years ago.

On Friday, the city council held a closed session to discuss the settlement with Franklin’s family. Shortly before 11 a.m., the council approved the settlement, worth $795,000.

Attorneys reached an agreement on settlement terms Tuesday, but the city council needed to approve them.

Back in 2014, when the family filed this civil law suit, they filed against the city, the two officers involved and former police chief, Janeé Harteau. As a part of this settlement, the family agreed to drop all individuals from the suit. So now, it’s just between the family and the City of Minneapolis.

City Council President Lisa Bender spoke to the media after the settlement was approved.

“This was just a tragedy for everyone involved,” she said. “I think it’s time to move forward and really continue with changes we’re making in the police department to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Franklin’s 2013 death sparked outrage, as protesters and civil rights activists challenged the official version of events.

Police said Franklin was a burglary suspect, killed by pursuing officers in a basement after he grabbed an MP5 gun and shot and injured two of them — a contention his attorneys vehemently denied. A grand jury said there was not enough evidence to prosecute officers.

However, the victim’s father, Walter Louis Franklin II, said his son was shot after he had already surrendered. He had multiple gunshot wounds.

There was no immediate comment from the Minneapolis Police Department.

This was the last settlement for Minneapolis without the use of body cameras. The first Minneapolis police officers with body cameras started wearing them back in 2014, and in July of 2017 they made it police protocol to turn the cameras on during any call.

