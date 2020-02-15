



Delta Air Lines’ catering workers say they plan to protest Friday and draw attention to all those they say the airline has left in poverty.

Delta plans to pay out more than $1 billion in profit sharing to employees worldwide for the sixth year in a row. The record $1.6 billion payout pool, translates to a 16.7 percent payout for eligible employee, equal to two months of extra pay.

At a profit sharing celebration, Delta unveiled a plane dedicated to the “world’s best employees” with more than 90,000 employee names written on the aircraft, which form the words “thank you.”

Yet some workers are ineligible for the profit sharing and plan to participate in a die-in protest, simulating being dead, at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Friday.

According to UNITE HERE, labor union members who predominantly work in the hospitality industry, they say subcontracted airline catering workers who provide the food and beverages served on Delta flights at MSP airport and around the country remain stuck in poverty.

A survey conducted by UNITE HERE reported 47 percent of airline workers employed by LSG Sky Chefs at MSP, are uninsured. And parents with children under the age of 26, 7 percent reported uninsured kids.

“Our negotiating team and a federal mediator have been working since May 2019 to negotiate in good faith with the union representing our employees,” LSG Sky Chefs says in a statement. “Our company has offered improvements in wages and is discussing numerous other issues covered by our collective bargaining agreement. We feel progress is being made with the help of the federal mediator. We remain committed to negotiating in good faith.

Delta also announced a $1 billion investment to advance sustainability in air travel and become the first carbon neutral airline globally.

Bernie Sanders wife Jane O’Meara Sanders attended the protest at MSP airport today in support of the fight for a living wage, health care benefits and a fair contract for Minneapolis airport workers.