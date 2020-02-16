Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed the week of Feb. 16, 2020 as Grain Bin Safety Week to raise awareness of the rising accidents and deaths related to grain bins.
Grain bin accidents can happen in and around grain storage bins especially when grain is flowing, which can result in entrapment or suffocation, says a release.
“I grieve with the Minnesota families who have lost loved ones in these terrible accidents,” Gov. Walz said in a statement. “Farming is one of the most dangerous professions in the United States, but through awareness and education, we can work together to decrease the number of preventable accidents, injuries, and deaths.”
According to a release, 10 people have died in farming-related accidents in Minnesota since June 2019.
And data from the University of Purdue shows 307 reported cases of grain entrapment between 2007 and 2015.
Picture credit: Scott Olson, Getty Images
