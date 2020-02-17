Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters in St. Cloud are battling a major fire in downtown St. Cloud Monday morning.
According to the St. Cloud Fire Department, the fire was reported at 2:41 a.m. at Press Bar, located at 502 St. Germain St. W.
Fire officials say the fire is being fought in a defensive mode, with all firefighters removed from the building and fighting the fire from the outside.
Adjacent buildings are also being monitored for fire extension.
There have been no reported injuries.
The public is asked to stay away from the scene and the smoke that is in the downtown area.
