MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Snow and freezing rain are expected to fall Monday morning across southern Minnesota, threatening to coat roads with a glaze of ice.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until noon for several counties in south-central and southeastern Minnesota.
Travel could become a bit sketchy from southern MN into WI today, where a bit of light freezing rain is possible this morning followed by several inches of snow. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/EZH09wqmn3
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 17, 2020
Forecasters say light snow/freezing rain will fall early Monday along the Iowa border and push northeast into Minnesota as the day progresses. Accumulations between 1 to 3 inches of snow are possible in the advisory area, with heavier totals expected along the Wisconsin border.
The system is expected to clip the Twin Cities metro around noontime, with light snow falling into the early afternoon. Not more than an inch is expected to stack up in the metro.
Following this system, a cold front will sweep into Minnesota, dropping temperatures mid-week. Subzero lows are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.
However, a warm-up looks to be in store for the weekend, with sunny skies and highs well above freezing.
