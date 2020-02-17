Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you had to pick which would make you happier, would you choose money or exercise?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you had to pick which would make you happier, would you choose money or exercise?
Researchers at Yale and Oxford universities surveyed more than 1.2 million Americans and found that people who exercise regularly than people who don’t are happier, even if they don’t have as much money.
The study found that people who don’t exercise would have to make an extra $25,000 to be as happy as people who are exercising.
Click here for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.