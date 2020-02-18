CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol announced Tuesday that they will add two new members to their K-9 family.

Amon is an 18-month-old from the Netherlands, and Maty is a 2-year-old from Slovakia. Both dogs are Belgian Malinois.

Amon and Matty will start K-9 school in April, training in narcotics detection.

 

