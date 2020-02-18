Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol announced Tuesday that they will add two new members to their K-9 family.
Amon is an 18-month-old from the Netherlands, and Maty is a 2-year-old from Slovakia. Both dogs are Belgian Malinois.
Amon and Matty will start K-9 school in April, training in narcotics detection.
— Matka (@K9Matka) February 18, 2020
