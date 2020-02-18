MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in northern Minnesota are searching for a teenage suspect following a shooting Monday night that left a man dead and another teenager in the hospital.
The Bemidji Police Department says the shooting happened outside a home on 1100 block of Minnesota Avenue. Police found a 20-year-old man dead at the scene. Investigators also located a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound at Sanford Hospital.
Investigators say they are looking for 18-year-old Antonio Parkhurst, who reportedly ran from the scene of the shooting.
Police say Parkhurst is to be considered violent and dangerous. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police at 218-333-9111.
Parkhurst, of Bemidji, is described a Native American man with short black hair, brown eyes and a slender build. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt.
You must log in to post a comment.