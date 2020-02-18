Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 37-year-old man.
Authorities say Richard Glen Sanders was last seen leaving the Oak Lane Mobile Home Park in Cannon Falls on foot between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Feb. 2.
Investigators believe he has no money, phone or vehicle. He was possibly spotted walking west on Highway 19 near 40th Avenue Way near Cannon Falls.
Sanders is described as 5-foot-11, 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo on his left arm (in the photo) and left leg. He was last seen wearing a camouflage coat (in the photo), jeans and green shoes.
Authorities are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office at 651-385-3155 or dial 911.
