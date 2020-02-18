MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Opening day is still 44 days away for the Minnesota Twins, but Target Field is ready to put a few items on your calendars nonetheless. The club has revealed the first wave of theme nights being held during the team’s 2020 season.
One of the brand new theme nights this year sees the venue collaborating with the venerable First Avenue, to celebrate the latter’s 50th anniversary. First Avenue Night will be on July 28, and the fans who purchase the ticket package for that night will get a co-branded First Avenue-Twins jersey.
A pair of TV shows are also being featured. “Sesame Street” Day will be held April 26, and feature a Twins T-shirt created in honor of the long-running children’s educational program. On Sept. 4, ’90s enthusiasts can take part in the first-ever “Friends” night, with a bobblehead themed after the Gen X landmark.
The Twins also announced a first for a day that’s been in the mix for awhile. Pride Night, which is to be on July 7, will give fans a chance to customize a Twins Pride jersey with their personal gender pronounces of identification.
The rest of the 30 announced theme nights include a variety of fan favorites, including nights in collaboration with local universities, nights marking pop culture touchstones like “Star Wars,” Peanuts and the Grateful Dead, and nights focusing on fundraising for cancer awareness.
Here is a list the Twins released Tuesday morning highlighting the scheduled theme games:
St. Cloud State University Night – April 17 vs. Detroit
- Co-branded SCSU/Twins Cap
Minnesota United FC Night – April 20 vs. Seattle
- Co-branded United/Twins Beanie
Minnesota Lynx Night – April 24 vs. Boston
- Co-branded Lynx/Twins Beanie
University of Minnesota Day – April 25 vs. Boston
- Co-branded UMN/Twins Cap
“Sesame Street” Day – April 26 vs. Boston
- Twins Cookie Monster T-Shirt
“Star Wars” Night – May 4 vs. San Francisco
- Nelson Cruz “BoomSaber” Bobblehead (Note: This item is separate from the Twins/Star Wars T-Shirt gate item, which will be given to the first 10,000 fans in attendance.)
Grateful Dead Tribute Night – May 8 vs. Kansas City
- Grateful Dead-inspired Twins Cap
Scrubs Night – May 18 vs. Baltimore
- Twins-themed Scrub Pants
Margaritaville Day – May 24 vs. Chicago-AL
- Margaritaville-inspired Twins Hawaiian Shirt
SKOL Night – June 1 vs. Tampa Bay
- Co-branded SKOL/Twins Cap
University of St. Thomas Night – June 16 vs. Milwaukee
- Co-branded UST/Twins Cap
North Dakota State University Night, Presented By Alerus – June 18 vs. New York-AL
- Co-branded NDSU/Twins Cap
Wine, Women and Baseball #1 – June 26 vs. Colorado
- Metallic Gold TC Logo Relaxed Cap, and a Pregame Hospitality Event hosted at Loews Minneapolis Hotel
Gustavus Adolphus College Night – July 6 vs. Kansas City
- Co-branded Gustavus/Twins Cap
Pride Night, Presented By Target – July 7 vs. Kansas City
- Twins/Pride Night-themed Jersey with Customizable Personal Pronouns of Choice (benefitting Twins Cities Pride)
University of North Dakota Night, Presented By Alerus – July 9 vs. Toronto
- Co-branded UND/Twins Cap
South Dakota State University Night – July 10 vs. Toronto
- Co-branded SDSU/Twins Cap
Wine, Women and Baseball #2 – July 10 vs. Toronto
- Metallic Gold TC Logo Relaxed Cap, and a Pregame Hospitality Event hosted at Loews Minneapolis Hotel
First Avenue Night – July 28 vs. Los Angeles-NL
- Co-branded First Avenue/Twins Jersey
College of Saint Benedict and St. John’s University Night – August 3 vs. Cleveland
- Co-branded CSB/SJU/Twins Cap
Minnesota State University, Mankato Night – August 4 vs. Cleveland
- Co-branded Minnesota State University, Mankato/Twins Cap
Wine, Women and Baseball #3 – August 21 vs. Detroit
- Metallic Gold TC Logo Relaxed Cap, and a Pregame Hospitality Event hosted at Loews Minneapolis Hotel
Flannel Night – August 21 vs. Detroit
- Twins-themed Flannel Shirt benefitting Pheasants Forever
Cancer Awareness Night – August 31 vs. Cleveland
- Twins Cancer Awareness Caps (10 varieties) benefitting American Cancer Society
Minnesota Wild Night – September 1 vs. Cleveland
- Co-branded Wild/Twins Jersey
Peanuts Night – September 2 vs. Cleveland
- Twins-themed Charlie Brown Bobblehead
“Friends” Night – September 4 vs. Chicago-AL
- Friends-themed T.C. Bobblehead
Minnesota Timberwolves Night – September 16 vs. Texas
- Co-branded Timberwolves/Twins Cap
Love Your Melon Night – September 17 vs. Texas
- Twins-themed Love Your Melon Beanie
ZubazPalooza – September 18 vs. Detroit
- Twins-themed Zubaz
