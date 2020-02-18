



Opening day is still 44 days away for the Minnesota Twins, but Target Field is ready to put a few items on your calendars nonetheless. The club has revealed the first wave of theme nights being held during the team’s 2020 season.

One of the brand new theme nights this year sees the venue collaborating with the venerable First Avenue, to celebrate the latter’s 50th anniversary. First Avenue Night will be on July 28, and the fans who purchase the ticket package for that night will get a co-branded First Avenue-Twins jersey.

A pair of TV shows are also being featured. “Sesame Street” Day will be held April 26, and feature a Twins T-shirt created in honor of the long-running children’s educational program. On Sept. 4, ’90s enthusiasts can take part in the first-ever “Friends” night, with a bobblehead themed after the Gen X landmark.

The Twins also announced a first for a day that’s been in the mix for awhile. Pride Night, which is to be on July 7, will give fans a chance to customize a Twins Pride jersey with their personal gender pronounces of identification.

The rest of the 30 announced theme nights include a variety of fan favorites, including nights in collaboration with local universities, nights marking pop culture touchstones like “Star Wars,” Peanuts and the Grateful Dead, and nights focusing on fundraising for cancer awareness.

Here is a list the Twins released Tuesday morning highlighting the scheduled theme games:

St. Cloud State University Night – April 17 vs. Detroit

Co-branded SCSU/Twins Cap

Minnesota United FC Night – April 20 vs. Seattle

Co-branded United/Twins Beanie

Minnesota Lynx Night – April 24 vs. Boston

Co-branded Lynx/Twins Beanie

University of Minnesota Day – April 25 vs. Boston

Co-branded UMN/Twins Cap

“Sesame Street” Day – April 26 vs. Boston

Twins Cookie Monster T-Shirt

“Star Wars” Night – May 4 vs. San Francisco

Nelson Cruz “BoomSaber” Bobblehead (Note: This item is separate from the Twins/Star Wars T-Shirt gate item, which will be given to the first 10,000 fans in attendance.)

Grateful Dead Tribute Night – May 8 vs. Kansas City

Grateful Dead-inspired Twins Cap

Scrubs Night – May 18 vs. Baltimore

Twins-themed Scrub Pants

Margaritaville Day – May 24 vs. Chicago-AL

Margaritaville-inspired Twins Hawaiian Shirt

SKOL Night – June 1 vs. Tampa Bay

Co-branded SKOL/Twins Cap

University of St. Thomas Night – June 16 vs. Milwaukee

Co-branded UST/Twins Cap

North Dakota State University Night, Presented By Alerus – June 18 vs. New York-AL

Co-branded NDSU/Twins Cap

Wine, Women and Baseball #1 – June 26 vs. Colorado

Metallic Gold TC Logo Relaxed Cap, and a Pregame Hospitality Event hosted at Loews Minneapolis Hotel

Gustavus Adolphus College Night – July 6 vs. Kansas City

Co-branded Gustavus/Twins Cap

Pride Night, Presented By Target – July 7 vs. Kansas City

Twins/Pride Night-themed Jersey with Customizable Personal Pronouns of Choice (benefitting Twins Cities Pride)

University of North Dakota Night, Presented By Alerus – July 9 vs. Toronto

Co-branded UND/Twins Cap

South Dakota State University Night – July 10 vs. Toronto

Co-branded SDSU/Twins Cap

Wine, Women and Baseball #2 – July 10 vs. Toronto

Metallic Gold TC Logo Relaxed Cap, and a Pregame Hospitality Event hosted at Loews Minneapolis Hotel

First Avenue Night – July 28 vs. Los Angeles-NL

Co-branded First Avenue/Twins Jersey

College of Saint Benedict and St. John’s University Night – August 3 vs. Cleveland

Co-branded CSB/SJU/Twins Cap

Minnesota State University, Mankato Night – August 4 vs. Cleveland

Co-branded Minnesota State University, Mankato/Twins Cap

Wine, Women and Baseball #3 – August 21 vs. Detroit

Metallic Gold TC Logo Relaxed Cap, and a Pregame Hospitality Event hosted at Loews Minneapolis Hotel

Flannel Night – August 21 vs. Detroit

Twins-themed Flannel Shirt benefitting Pheasants Forever

Cancer Awareness Night – August 31 vs. Cleveland

Twins Cancer Awareness Caps (10 varieties) benefitting American Cancer Society

Minnesota Wild Night – September 1 vs. Cleveland

Co-branded Wild/Twins Jersey

Peanuts Night – September 2 vs. Cleveland

Twins-themed Charlie Brown Bobblehead

“Friends” Night – September 4 vs. Chicago-AL

Friends-themed T.C. Bobblehead

Minnesota Timberwolves Night – September 16 vs. Texas

Co-branded Timberwolves/Twins Cap

Love Your Melon Night – September 17 vs. Texas

Twins-themed Love Your Melon Beanie

ZubazPalooza – September 18 vs. Detroit