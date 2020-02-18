CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Attempted Kidnapping, Minneapolis Police, Safe-U Advisory, University Of Minnesota


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An investigation is underway after a male suspect attempted to kidnap a person near the University of Minnesota’s campus by trying to push the victim into the back seat of a car.

It happened at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, near the intersection of 6th Street SE and 10th Avenue SE.

A campus safety alert says the suspect had “gray facial hair, a gray hoodie and blue pants with a stripe.”

The suspect left the area heading in the northbound direction.

