MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Andover Huskies Girls’ Hockey Team have been to three state tournaments in the last three seasons, and hope to win it all this year.

“It feels amazing, it’s good to have another chance after the last two years where we didn’t get where we wanted, but this year I feel like we’re ready and we can do it,” junior forward Peyton Hemp said.

A third-place finish last season is all the motivation this team needs.

“We’re probably one of the most conditioned teams in the state, so we’re never really going to back down, and we’re just never going to stop going hard,” Hemp said.

The Huskies have done this before — they’ve been to state, so the younger girls can rely on the experience that the older girls have. But they also have a goalie who is very good at her job.

“They definitely make it easy on me. They do a really good job of keeping the Ds on really clean and eliminating the scoring chances,” senior goaltender Amanda Pelkey said.

This is Pelkey’s first season as a starter. She didn’t allow a single goal scored on her in the sectional playoffs.

“It’s just nice to know that your teammates are out there doing it for you, and you’re doing it for them,” Pelkey said.

“Good” is an understatement. The Huskies need that performance again this week entering the tourney.