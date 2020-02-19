Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Girls’ State Hockey Tournament is underway in St. Paul.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Girls’ State Hockey Tournament is underway in St. Paul.
The first game of the tournament started promptly at 11 a.m. Class A has their quarterfinal games on Wednesday and Class AA plays on Thursday.
This evening at 6 p.m., two-time defending champions Breck takes on Luverne. And then at 8 p.m., it’s Rochester Lourdes versus South St. Paul.
The championship game for both Class A and Class AA will be held on Saturday.
Check out the full brackets for both Class A and Class AA here.
You must log in to post a comment.