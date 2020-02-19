MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) – A fire marshal from Maple Grove has returned home after spending two weeks providing medical support for people the United States government evacuated from Wuhan, China.

Greg Bodin was at the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego with members of Minnesota’s Disaster Medical Assistance Team.

They arrived before the evacuees flew into the air base and set up field hospitals to tend to their medical needs.

Bodin was part of the resources made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that deals with preparedness and response.

Greg Bodin is not only a fire marshal for Robbinsdale, he is also a fire fighter in Maple Grove and a chaplain for North Memorial Medical Center.

His expertise as a paramedic and a chaplain were put to use as he helped guide a team of medical professionals to help the families evacuated from Wuhan.

Bodin spent two weeks in San Diego, helping U.S. citizens who were flown from China and quarantined at the air base.

He also provided emotional and spiritual support for them as well as for his team.

Bodin says it was an honor to serve his country during this time of uncertainty.

He does admit there were times when his own safety came into mind, but he feels the Center for Disease Control did a great job making sure he and his team were not in harm’s way.

“Part of my role as a safety officer for this team and so I have to make sure we were in proper PPE (personal protective equipment) and I have to make sure we were creating the distance we need to, and the evacuees all had to wear PPE because they were in proximity with each other, so we had to be careful of it,” Bodin said.

He says the best part of his job was meeting the evacuees. He says all were special in their own way and each one taught him something different about life.

This is not Bodin’s first trip working with the Disaster Medical Assistance Team. He served during 911, Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Sandy.

But he says this one was historic. This is the first time the U.S. has had a quarantine for medical reasons since 1961.