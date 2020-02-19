MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed Feb. 26 as “School Bus Driver Appreciation Day” to bring attention to the statewide driver shortage.
Minnesota is facing its most significant school bus driver shortage in history, according to a release.
With a lack of school bus drivers, it frequently requires other district employees, like mechanics or administrators, to be pulled out of their roles to drive buses. It can also result in fewer or canceled field trips and after-school activities.
According to the Minnesota Association of Pupil Transportation, thousands of hardworking school bus drivers safely transport more than 760,000 students to and from school each day across Minnesota.
A press conference held by the Minnesota School Bus Operators Association and Minnesota Association of Pupil Transportation will bring attention to the problem by sharing ways that school districts are recruiting and accommodating school bus drivers, as well as discuss the benefits of the profession.
The press conference will be held at Hopkins Public Schools Transportation Office Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.
It will feature speakers expressing their gratitude as well as remarks by school bus drivers and other professionals in the industry who will share their first-hand experiences.
