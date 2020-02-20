MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead and two others suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on crash in western Wisconsin.
According to Wisconsin officials, the crash occurred at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on US Highway 63 at County Truck Highway Y in Pierce County near Spring Valley.
There, a Kia passenger car was traveling northbound on US Hwy 63 and a Buick passenger car was traveling southbound. Then, the Kia went left of the centerline and collided head-on with the Buick.
A passenger in the Buick — an 80-year-old woman From Ellsworth, Wisconsin – was killed in the crash. The driver of the Buick, a 91-year-old man also from Ellsworth, received life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
The driver of the Kia — a 22-year-old woman from La Crescent, Minnesota – also received life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital.
The crash is being investigated by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
You must log in to post a comment.